FijiFirst Leader stresses values of faith and devotion

[Source: FijiFirst/ Facebook]

The occasion of the birth of Lord Ram is the celebration of the profound joy of a life of service, faith and devotion.

This has been highlighted by FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

While extending his wishes and prayers on Ram Naumi Bainimarama says the timeless message from the life of Lord Ram resonates across our multicultural nation and inspires Fijians across our many faiths.

He adds this is a lesson we must all take personally from the life and teachings of Lord Ram.