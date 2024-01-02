Child injured during New Year's celebration

The Fiji Police Force is urging the public to celebrate the New Year with a sense of safety and responsibility.

The warning follows an incident where a seven-year-old child from Cunningham was hit by a minivan during the festivities.

Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu, reveals that the child, celebrating with others, suddenly ran across the road and was struck by a passing minivan around 4 pm yesterday.

She was subsequently taken to the CWM Hospital, where she is currently admitted.

ACP Driu emphasizes that as celebrations are expected to continue throughout the week, parents should closely monitor their children.

With children engaging in New Year’s festivities such as splashing water, drumming, and swimming, adult supervision is crucial to prevent accidents and ensure the children’s safety.

ACP Driu notes that mishaps have occurred in previous years during New Year celebrations, leading to consequences for some individuals.

The incident involving the seven-year-old is currently under investigation.