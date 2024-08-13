Fiji Water launches community emergency response team

[Source: Supplied]

In a proactive approach towards resilience to natural disasters the Fiji Water Foundation has launched its Community Emergency Response Team with the Tikina Naiyalayala Development Committee.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, says given the rising frequency and intensity of natural disasters affecting communities globally, the need for comprehensive disaster preparedness and recovery mechanisms in Fiji is crucial.

According to Ditoka over the past decade alone, Fiji has experienced more than 15 cyclones, affecting over 200,000 people and causing an estimated FJD $2 billion in damages.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

Rabulu Villager Joseph Naivalulevu says the CERT training will help further advance the knowledge of our youth and empower the communities to take action when there are disasters.

Naivalelevu states there are over 600 households in these six villages of Tikina Naiyalayala, and the disadvantage is that they are quite isolated.

FIJI Water Foundation Director Semi Lotawa says the CERT framework will empower six neighboring villages in the Naiyalayala district with the skills they need to foster a culture of collaboration, while simultaneously implementing sustainable practices that contribute to long-term disaster risk reduction and boost total wellbeing for the people of Fiji.