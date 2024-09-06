Fiji-US open skies agreement expands aviation reach

[Source: Fiji Ports/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, has hailed the signing of the Open Skies Agreement between Fiji and the United States as a significant milestone for the country.

Signed during a visit to Tonga by Fiji’s Prime Minister and the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, the agreement allows unrestricted air services between the two nations, enhancing connectivity and boosting economic opportunities.

This achievement coincides with the announcement of Fiji Airways’ first-ever non-stop flight between Nadi, Fiji, and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, commencing on December 10th this year.

“This new route, Fiji Airways’ 24th international direct flight and fifth North American destination, will operate three times weekly using Airbus A350-900 aircraft.”

Gavoka emphasized the importance of the partnership between Fiji Airways and American Airlines, which now allows passengers from both airlines to benefit from shared services through the AA Advantage Travel Rewards Program, the largest loyalty program in the world with 115 million members.

This collaboration will further enhance the travel experience for passengers, offering seamless connections and priority services.