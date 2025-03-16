Fiji to host the kava forum

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook]

Fiji will host the Kava Forum later this year, reinforcing its position as a global leader in the kava industry.

The event will bring together international stakeholders, including key representatives from export markets, to discuss industry growth, trade opportunities, and market expansion.

The forum is expected to serve as a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and innovation.

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu says discussions during the forum will center on the Kava Bill, export challenges, and growth opportunities.

“But this forum is more than just a meeting. It is a declaration that Fiji is ready to lead. It is a statement that our agricultural resources from kava to dalo and coconut are second to none.”

Rayalu says the forum is about positioning Fiji as a hub of agricultural excellence, attracting investment, and creating opportunities for our farmers.

