Fiji strengthens trade ties with global markets

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, says the ministry is working to expand into larger global markets.

Fiji’s trade industry has been growing steadily, with opportunities to strengthen trade relationships, diversify exports, and boost local production.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, says the ministry is working to expand into larger global markets.

Kamikamica says a trade agreement with Middle Eastern countries is expected soon, opening up new export opportunities for Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are also exploring the possibility of developing a trade agreement with the United Arab Emirates, as they recently reached out to us. I hope that within the next 12 months, we can finalize a trade agreement with the UAE. If that happens, it will open up significant opportunities for Fiji.”

Last year, the government launched an Interim Economic Partnership Agreement with Europe and is now discussing the PACER Plus trade agreement to strengthen economic ties and boost trade.

Kamikamica says the Ministry of Trade aims to expand Fiji’s international presence, increase exports, and diversify trade partnerships to benefit the economy.