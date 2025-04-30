Fiji secures funding to remove derelict vessels

[File Photo]

The Environment Ministry will no longer stand idle and watch the Suva harbor turning into a shipping graveyard, says Minister responsible Mosese Bulitavu.

Bulitavu stated this during his ministerial statement in Parliament yesterday, revealing that significant financial commitments have been secured to tackle the long-standing issue of abandoned and decaying vessels cluttering Suva Harbour.

Bulitavu confirms the establishment of a fund, in collaboration with Blue Prosperity Fiji, a government program supported by the Wake Institute.

He says the fund will provide up to over one million dollars over the next 12 months, specifically for the removal of derelict vessels causing extensive damage to Fiji’s marine environment.

“The Committee has in its sights the removal of 17 high-risk derelict vessels. The Committee has proactively reached out for support to address this long-running issue. The Committee recently met with the philanthropist and founder of Wake Foundation, Mr. Ted Wake, who has generously offered the support for the removal of 17 high-risk derelict vessels.”

Bulitavu adds that they plan to start the removal process within the next five to six months.

“We must act urgently to remove what no longer serves or restore what has been damaged and review our system to prevent future harm. We must secure Suva Harbour’s rightful place in a vibrant, prosperous and unspoiled maritime hub, a legacy of care and responsibility that future generations will inherit with pride.”

Opposition Leader, Inia Seruiratu, voiced his strong support for the initiative.

“We all need to be communicating. We all need to be coordinating because at the end of this, we need sustainability, and we need to protect our children for the future, and this is why this is so important.”

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific will provide over $90,000 for a local consultant to assess the current inventory of submerged and partially submerged vessels.

The consultant will provide recommendations for the immediate, safe and cost-effective removal of the vessels.

