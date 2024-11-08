Fiji returns to global stage at Miss Earth 2024

Ashlin Alveena Prasad

Fiji has made a return to the global beauty pageant scene, capturing international attention at Miss Earth 2024.

Ashlin Alveena Prasad, an inspiring 18-year-old, has broken new ground by making history with her outstanding performance.

Prasad’s remarkable journey has propelled her into the op 10 for Miss Earth’s “Miss People’s Choice” award.

This marks the first time Fiji has reached this level in the global rankings.

Competing against candidates from around the world, Prasad’s dedication and passion have brought Fiji into the spotlight, showcasing the resilience and spirit of our people on one of the world’s most prestigious platforms.

Prasad earlier this year represented Fiji in the Queen of International Tourism in the Philippines.