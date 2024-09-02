Fiji reaffirms commitment to gender equality

[Source: International IDEA]

Fiji continues to uphold its commitment to gender equality, as demonstrated by the recent endorsement of the Beijing Platform for Action Plus 30 National Review Report.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, announced this milestone in parliament earlier today, emphasizing Fiji’s long-standing dedication to advancing the rights and empowerment of women and girls.

Tabuya says the BPFA, originally endorsed by Fiji in 1995, serves as a comprehensive global agenda for achieving gender equality.

She highlighted that the Cabinet’s recent endorsement of the Plus 30 report is a continuation of Fiji’s efforts to align with global standards in promoting gender equality.

“The preparation of the report for next year was made much easier with the Fiji country gender assessment. It’s important to underline that despite the gendered impacts of the global health pandemic and the continued effects of the climate crisis, Fiji has made strides in advancing gender equality over the last five years.”

However, Minister Tabuya also highlighted ongoing challenges, particularly the disconnect between the high number of female graduates and their low participation in the formal economy.

“The upcoming Fiji Women’s Economic Empowerment National Action Plan aims to address this issue, alongside efforts to increase women’s access to financial resources and leadership roles in both public and private sectors.”

Meanwhile, Fiji is set to participate in the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference in Thailand in November, where it will present its Plus 30 review report.

Fiji’s efforts have been well-received regionally, with other Pacific nations expressing interest in learning from Fiji’s approach to gender equality.