Fiji presents agriculture highlights at GP 2.0

Fiji, through the Asian Productivity Organisation, presented on the highlights of Fiji’s Agriculture Sector at the Green Productivity 2.0 Council members that is currently being held in Osaka, Japan.

Fiji became a member of the GP 2.0 Council following the invitation extended by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan, at the 65th Workshop Meeting of Heads of National Productivity Organisations hosted by Fiji.

The APO Director for Fiji, who is also the current APO Chair, Maritino Nemani, in his opening remarks at the GP 2.0 Council Meeting, stated that Fiji remains committed to contributing to the development and implementation of GP 2.0.

This represents an Asia-centric, solutions-based, and action-oriented framework that enables stakeholders to make tangible steps towards meeting the SDGs and national emission goals.

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh, in his statement, acknowledged the invitation extended by MOFA, Japan, to Fiji to join GP 2.0.

He further stated that this invitation showed strong ties, which represented a significant step in Fiji’s commitment to sustainable development.

Fiji understands that green productivity is key to economic growth, particularly in agriculture.

The ideas from Green Productivity 2.0 inspire us to enhance our farming methods, leading to better efficiency, less environmental damage, and improved livelihoods for our farmers.





