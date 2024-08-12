Fiji Pine Limited bridges digital divide in Naiviqiri

[Source: Supplied]

The villagers of Naiviqiri in Bua will now have better access to internet services following the installation of a Pilot Starlink Community WiFi in the village.

Fiji Pine Limited, through its Landowners Community Development Fund, successfully installed the system, marking a significant milestone in their ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide for remote communities.

The company says that the installation is more than just a technological upgrade; it is a commitment to the landowners, showing that Fiji Pine Ltd is dedicated to their growth, development, and inclusion in the digital age.

Villager Ratu Kavaia Tuimuru says the assistance is a game-changer for empowering the people of Naiviqiri, as it opens doors to education, healthcare, business opportunities, and much more.