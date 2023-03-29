Fiji Military Force bids their last respect

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces today bid their farewell to former Commander, Ratu Epeli Ganilau.

Speaking at the funeral service at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua this morning, daughter Adi Koila Ganilau says Ratu Epeli was not only their father and grandfather, but also their hero, confidante and best friend.

“As I stand here today, I realise that we will never be able to fill the void that our Ratu’s passing has left in our lives. So we are comforted by the fact that he lived a full and happy life.”

Traffic came to a standstill as Ratu Epeli’s body was marched in a full military procession from C.W.M Hospital to Brown Street, on its way to Queen Elizabeth barracks.

The church service was attended by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, RFMF Commanders Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai, former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Member of Parliament Viliame Naupoto.

Territorial Force Brigade Commander Brigadier General Apakuki Kurusiga says Ratu Epeli was a true leader who dedicated his life serving others and his dedication to his work spoke volumes.

Ratu Epeli will be laid to rest at the chiefly burial ground in Somosomo, Taveuni on Friday.