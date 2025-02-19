Fiji kava exports soar with growing US demand

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

Fiji’s kava industry continues to thrive, with kava exported globally in 2023, valued at $38 million.

The United States remains the largest market for Fijian kava, importing 26 million dollars worth.

Earlier this month, Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna, led a delegation to the U.S. to assess the kava market and address the challenges in expanding exports.

The mission highlighted the growing demand for kava, particularly through kava bars and the increasing popularity of kava extract products.

However, issues regarding the quality of kava and concerns about future supply to meet forecasted demand were also raised.

Tunabuna stresses the urgent need to increase kava production to meet the rising demand, especially as American consumers embrace kava.

The delegation’s visit provided valuable insights into the complexities of the United States supply chain, including discussions with importers, distributors, and kava associations.

To support future growth, the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is focusing on large-scale commercial farming, research, and technological advancements to improve crop husbandry practices, and ultimately exports.

Tunabuna says the ongoing review of the Kava Bill will set quality standards to ensure Fiji meets U.S. market requirements.

