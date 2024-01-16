Fiji joins coalition of trade ministers on climate

Fiji has joined the Coalition of Trade Ministers on Climate, a move towards addressing the intersection of climate, trade, and sustainable development.

The Coalition of Trade Ministers on Climate was launched in January 2023 to offer much-needed political leadership for inclusive international cooperation on trade and climate.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji was invited to join the Coalition due to its active engagement in international forums on trade and sustainability.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that Fiji joined the Coalition to contribute to effective solutions for the global climate crisis.

Kamikamica adds that Fiji pledges to actively engage in collective actions through trade policies that address the urgent issue of climate change mitigation and adaptation, aligning with the Coalition’s identified priority areas.

Led by Ecuador, the European Union, Kenya, and New Zealand, the coalition brings together 58 forward-thinking trade ministers from countries from all regions who aim to foster international cooperation in the fight against the escalating climate crisis.

The Trade Ministers of the Coalition are set to meet on the margins of the World Trade Organization’s 13th Ministerial Conference in the United Arab Emirates next month.