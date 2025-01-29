Fiji highlights progress on human rights

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji successfully presented its Human Rights Report to the UN Human Rights Council, highlighting its commitment to human rights principles.

Key achievements included the repeal of the Media Industry Development Act, strengthening gender equality, and addressing climate change.

The government acknowledged delays in reporting to treaty bodies and outlined plans to improve coordination and fulfill its obligations.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji received 209 recommendations from member states and is seeking continued support from development partners for their implementation.

Attorney-General Graham Leung reiterated Government’s commitment to advancing and protecting the fundamental human rights principles through its robust national framework, strong institutions and national policies.

The 4th Universal Periodic Review of the United Nations Human Rights Council was held last week in Geneva, Switzerland.