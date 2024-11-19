Fiji demands global fossil fuel phase-out

[Source: Supplied]

Fossil fuels are the driving force behind the climate crisis, and immediate action is needed to phase them out, says Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

Speaking at the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative Press Conference, Prof Prasad outlined the devastating impacts of climate change on Pacific Island countries, where rising sea levels, severe weather events and disrupted ecosystems are threatening lives and livelihoods.

He stressed that the extraction and use of oil, gas and coal are responsible for 86 per cent of global carbon emissions over the past decade.

The Pacific, he said is bearing the brunt of this crisis which stems largely from the actions of wealthier, high-emitting countries.

Prof Prasad emphasized that Fiji is committed to advocating for a fair, fast and well-financed transition from fossil fuels to protect vulnerable regions.



Pacific countries have long been champions of climate justice.

Prof Prasad highlighted their leadership in establishing the 1.5°C temperature goal, securing progress on loss and damage and advancing critical cases in international courts.

Fiji, he said remains committed in ensuring these commitments are upheld through robust global agreements.



The Minister also spoke on the importance of the proposed Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, describing it as a necessary complement to the Paris Agreement.

The treaty aims to phase out fossil fuels equitably while accelerating the transition to clean energy.

Prof Prasad said it provides an opportunity to hold wealthier countries accountable for their contributions to the crisis while offering financial and technical support to countries like Fiji.

Fiji, he added will continue to push for progress ahead of 2025, ensuring that the voices of vulnerable regions are central to global climate action.