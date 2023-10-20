Fiji cabbies opposes open taxi rank removal

The removal of the Open Taxi Rank System can lead to the outright collapse of the taxi industry in Fiji.

This was the response from the Fiji Cabbies Operators Association to the recent statement made by the Land Transport Authority Acting Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa.

The association says the open taxi rank system has been pivotal in ensuring equal opportunities to generate income for taxi operators around the country.

It says there is a growing trend to move away from the traditional taxi bases and stands system, due to its outdated and inequitable nature of operation, which predominantly benefits only a few.

FCOA says over the past two years, there has not been any notable misconduct by taxi operators that would justify such a drastic decision.

It claims people who may want to revert to the municipal taxi bases and stands system probably have a deep attachment to outdated practices.

The association has called on the Land Transport Authority to hold a consultation with the public and stakeholders involved to evaluate the substantial benefits of the OTRS and municipal taxi bases and stands system.