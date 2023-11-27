Fiji and UK forge strategic communications partnership

Deputy British High Commissioner in Fiji, Nicola Noble and UK Government officials to the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

In a significant stride towards strengthening diplomatic ties, Fiji and the United Kingdom have formalized a new strategic communications partnership.

This was highlighted during a courtesy visit by the Deputy British High Commissioner in Fiji, Nicola Noble and UK Government officials to the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala.

The meeting focused on the critical role of strategic communications in solving shared issues in public communication faced by both countries.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Dr. Korovavala says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ is committed to working closely with the British High Commission to advance communication cooperation aligned with Fiji’s national development priorities.

Deputy High Commissioner Noble says the way in which citizens communicate is evolving faster than ever before, and strategic communications have a huge role to play in helping all governments tackle the biggest challenges we face.

He adds by delivering training, sharing insights, and working together on communications strategies, they will continue to strengthen this important partnership.