Fiji and India have enormous opportunities

Rabuka has thanked the Indian government for the support they have provided to Fiji and looks forward to similar high-level visits between both nations.

There are numerous opportunities for increased collaboration between Fiji and India, says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Following his meeting with India’s Minister for External Trade Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar earlier today, Rabuka says the two countries share a desire for economic prosperity, climate resilience, peace and security, and long-term development.

Rabuka adds that the signing of the Fiji-India Memorandum of Understanding, which includes the exchange of visa requirements for holders of Diplomatic and Official passports, will be a step toward achieving this goal.

“I note with enthusiasm the positive discussions we had today to further advance mutual cooperation in the key areas of development, notably in health, education, infrastructure, renewable energy, the sugar industry, to name just a few.”

