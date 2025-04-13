Fiji and Finland explore deeper cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has welcomed Finland’s interest in supporting renewable energy projects, ICT growth and sustainable development.

Kamikamica received a courtesy call from Ambassador of Finland to Australia, New Zealand and the Solomon Islands and the Ambassador-designate to Fiji and Samoa Arto Haapea.

This was Ambassador Haapea’s first official visit to Fiji and marks Finland’s growing interest in strengthening bilateral relations with Pacific Island countries.

Discussions focused on opportunities to enhance cooperation in renewable energy, digital transformation, and trade.

Ambassador Haapea expressed Finland’s strong support for Fiji’s ambitious clean energy transition, noting Finland’s own target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 and beyond.

He also highlighted Finland’s commercial presence in Fiji, including through Wartsila a global leader in smart technologies and lifecycle solutions for the energy and marine sectors.

Wartsila has contributed to Fiji’s energy resilience by providing power generation systems in partnership with Energy Fiji Limited.

This collaboration reflects the strong potential for further engagement in Fiji’s renewable energy sector.

DPM Kamikamica also highlighted Fiji’s National Digital Strategy rollout, its energy transition efforts, the Economic Partnership Agreement signed with the European Union, and ongoing initiatives to boost exports of goods such as fish and kava.

