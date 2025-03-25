Fiji Airways inks long-term A330 maintenance deal

Fiji Airways has renewed its partnership with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance to continue maintaining its Airbus A330 aircraft.

The agreement, which has been extended until 2031, ensures that Fiji Airways will receive ongoing maintenance, repairs, and servicing for its fleet.

The renewed contract guarantees that the airline will continue to benefit from expert care, ensuring safety, reliability, and high performance for its passengers.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen, says Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance has consistently demonstrated its expertise and dedication to quality service.

Viljoen says the national airline have full confidence in AFI KLM E&M’s ability to support Fiji Airways maintenance needs and are excited to continue this successful partnership.

Asia-Pacific for Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Vice President Sales Tommaso Auriemma says they are delighted to extend our collaboration with Fiji Airways.

He says this contract extension signifies their commitment to providing Fiji Airways with the highest levels of service and support, ensuring their A330 fleet remains in optimal condition for the foreseeable future.

He adds that this continued partnership is a testament to the trust and confidence Fiji Airways places in their capabilities, and they look forward to further strengthening ties in the years to come.

