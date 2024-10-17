FICAC denies Whippy’s application

Daniel Whippy [right] and John O’Connor

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has objected a bail variation application made by Carpenters Fiji Managing Director Daniel Whippy who wants to travel to overseas for medical checkup.

FICAC informed the court that they intend to carry out a formal verification of the medical report and get a second opinion for medical reasoning on whether the overseas medical trip is necessary or otherwise.

Whippy is charged with one count of counselling for the omission of the offense while National Fire Authority’s former Chair, John O’Connor is charged with one count of abuse of office.

Article continues after advertisement

O’Connor’s counsel stated that he needs time to properly advise his client on his plea.

The matter for Whippy has been adjourned for the 28th of this month for state to respond on the bail variation application while O’Connor’s matter will be called 13th of January for plea.

Bail has been extended for both.

This matter is in relation to a fire at Carpenters Fiji property, MH warehouse in Walubay in 2018.

It is alleged between 1st January and 28th September 2018, O’Connor whilst being employed in the Civil Service as the Chair of the National Fire Authority Board, in abuse of the authority of his office, did an arbitrary act, namely directing the officers of the NFA to amend the findings in their 30th April 2018 fire investigation report, for the fire that occurred on the April 8th, 2018 at the MH Warehouse located at Walu Bay, which was an act prejudicial to the rights of the NFA for the purposes of gain.

It is alleged that Whippy counselled O’Connor for the commission of the offense.