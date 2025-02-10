FICAC assesses 29 complaints

[File Photo]

While the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption did not initiate any legal proceedings last month, it received 29 complaints.

These complaints were assessed by the Legal and Prosecution Department

Following the assessment, 18 complaints were classified as non-corruption related and were referred to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Ten complaints were identified as corruption-related and were recommended for either a preliminary or full investigation while one complaint is still under legal assessment.

For the same period last year, 25 complaints were lodged and assessed by the Legal & Prosecution Department and 15 complaints were classified as corruption-related complaints and were recommended for either preliminary or full investigation.

Ten complaints were classified as non-corruption related and were referred to the relevant authorities for further actions for the same period last year.

FICAC states they remain committed to addressing complaints efficiently as well as investigating cases within an allocated timeframe and progressing them through the Courts, while also focusing on providing education and prevention training across all sectors of society.

FICAC implores members of the public and all stakeholders to engage proactively in combating corruption by swiftly reporting any suspected allegations of corruption and bribery to the Commission.

