Fentanyl threatens to hit Fiji next

Fiji is at risk of a new and far more dangerous drug crisis as experts are now warning about the rise of fentanyl.

The drug is a synthetic opioid that’s killing thousands overseas and could soon affect Fiji if strong actions are not taken.

Jemesa Lave from the Narcotics Bureau warned that Fiji’s battle against drugs can be challenged further if fentanyl becomes widespread.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this drug is more dangerous than the current methamphetamine and cocaine.

He adds that it is now trafficked by powerful cartels in Mexico and Latin America and has already made its way into nearby countries like Australia and New Zealand.

“The fentanyl; it will kill people, or drug users, instantly. It takes only a few grams of fentanyl if the dose is very little. So that is what is in the future. And now, we see a lot of Mexican cartels and Colombian cartels mixing these drugs into their illicit drug manufacturing and trying to market that across. Which is in the future.”

He says that there are countries that benefit from the supply while some benefit from the use, and countries like Fiji are vulnerable to being a transit point for bigger markets.

“So, as I said, 30 years, 28 years ago, there was no methamphetamine, there was no cocaine that was coming in, but now, police have experienced the last surge of this coming in. The question that we want to ask is, What about what’s coming in the future?”

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Ganivatu says that Fiji’s future now depends on the current generation, and it’s high time to take drastic actions to protect them.

“From Latin America, some coming from Asia. And a lot of people are here in Fiji. A lot of, you know, people from Asia, people from America, all around the world, they are here in Fiji. Why are they here? I’ve done the research, and I know it. It’s coming, and it’s true.”

Meanwhile, government works continue on the current counter-narcotics strategy and counter-narcotics bureau that was endorsed by parliament, which will determine the future of the drug fight in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.