FENC Fiji volunteers recognized

The Foundation for the Education of Needy Children paid tribute to seven women volunteers who helped in the distribution of back-to-school assistance kits for over 6,300 children this year.

Today as we mark International Women’s Day, the NGO also acknowledges women who struggle to provide the best education for their children.

The organization received an excessive 11,000 applications for assistance, revealing a notable rise in the demand for support.

Article continues after advertisement

Volunteer and owner of Jody’s Jyoti Maharaj, reveals her reason behind getting involved in the mission to provide support for needy children.

“It just gives me satisfaction to see other people grow with me when I’m doing this volunteer work. So it is such a satisfying feeling. And I urge everyone to be a volunteer with FENC Fiji or any organization that is close to you, whether it’s a needy child or a domestic violence lady that needs support. Help them, help them grow, and lift them with you.”

Since its inception in 2009, FENC Fiji has provided assistance to over 23,000 needy children.