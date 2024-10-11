FENC Fiji faces financial challenges as assistance demands increases

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI/ Facebook]

The Foundation for the Education of Needy Children Fiji is currently facing financial challenges in supporting all applicants seeking assistance.

This was stressed by the FENC Fiji Board Director, Seveci Tora saying that the Foundation has received approximately 50,000 applications from vulnerable families since its inception 15 years ago.

He adds that to address this challenge they are collaborating with the Ministry of Education and actively seeking donor partners for financial support.

Tora says the foundation’s lack of funding has reduced its capacity to assist needy children.

“And we are striving to the community, to the business houses. If they can learn, you know, a little bit, to FENC, so that we can facilitate for those children who are out there in the rural areas, in the maritime zone, and also including the peri-urban and urban centers.”

Tora adds that with an increase in applications and limited resources, many children are forced to care for their parents or guardians who receive social welfare benefits.

FENC Fiji Head of Operations Nirmala Nambiar states that the organization must align with the Ministry of Education’s policies to ensure equal educational opportunities for all children.

I mean we get support from the government through Ministry of Education. We received three hundred thousand this year and last year, but the need continues to grow.

She emphasizes the need for individuals and communities to step up and support vulnerable families, helping to provide access to education, basic necessities, and emotional support.