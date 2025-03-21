FCS terminates officers following drug raid

[File Photo]

Two correction officers have been dismissed following their involvement in a drug-related incident uncovered during a recent police operation.

Fiji Corrections Services says the two officers were present in a room during a raid conducted by law enforcement authorities at a premises suspected to be operating as a drug lab.

The FCS says investigators discovered drug-related paraphernalia at the location, including digital weighing scales, plastic film sealers, and zip-lock plastic bags containing residues believed to be methamphetamine.

Article continues after advertisement

It says an internal investigation revealed that the two officers had been renting accommodation at the premises.

It was further established that the landlord of the property is a known drug dealer and a former inmate at the Suva Remand Centre.

The FCS says both officers who are married had been cohabiting as partners at the location.

The Fiji Corrections Service says they maintain a strict zero-tolerance policy towards any misconduct or criminal behavior by its officers.

As a result, both individuals have been summarily dismissed following due process under the FCS disciplinary framework.

Commissioner of Corrections, Dr Jalesi Nakarawa, emphasised the importance of integrity within the service.

He says the FCS is committed to upholding the highest ethical and professional standards.

He says any breach of the code of conduct, especially in relation to criminal activities, will be met with immediate and decisive action.

He says they remain dedicated to ensuring that their officers are role models in society and will not tolerate behavior that compromises the integrity of the institution.

The FCS continues to work closely with law enforcement agencies to address drug-related crimes and remains steadfast in its mission to rehabilitate offenders while ensuring that its personnel uphold the values of discipline, integrity, and accountability.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.