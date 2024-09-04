FCCC issues warning for festival shoppers

[Source: Miss Hibiscus Festival]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is calling on Fijians to remain vigilant against potential price gouging and scams as they enjoy the Hibiscus Festival.

FCCC CEO Joel Abraham says the festival, a central celebration of culture and community has drawn crowds from across the divisions and while many deals on offer are genuine, the Commission is urging consumers to exercise caution.

The FCCC reiterates that consumer rights remain intact even during festive trade fairs.

Goods purchased at the festival can still be returned or replaced if found faulty or defective.

Consumers are reminded to always demand a receipt for every purchase as it serves as crucial proof if they need to seek redress later.

Vendors are also being reminded that a sale should reflect a reduction in price, not a drop in quality.

Abraham says that as Fijians shop for festival deals, the FCCC advises people to remain conscious of potential risk especially when items are heavily discounted or presented as special offers.

For those considering zero-dollar deposit deals or hire purchase options during the festival, he says that the FCCC advises consumers to thoroughly check the availability of backup services, spare parts and to read contracts carefully before signing.

With electronic gadgets, including mobile handsets, widely available, buyers must be vigilant, ensuring they know whether items are refurbished, counterfeit, or branded and fully understand the warranty terms and interest rates involved.

Food safety is another area of concern. With numerous food stalls offering various treats, the FCCC CEO stresses the importance of purchasing food that is freshly prepared, properly cooked and served in a clean environment.

Abraham says should any signs of foodborne illness, such as stomach upset or nausea, arise, festival-goers are advised to report it immediately to organizers and seek medical attention if necessary.