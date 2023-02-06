FBC Board clarifies former CEO’s claims

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Board Chairman, Ajay Amrit.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Board Chairman, Ajay Amrit has provided clarification on the former Chief Executive Officer Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum’s exact total salary and benefits.

This follows Sayed-Khaiyum’s allegation that Amrit’s initial statement on his terms of employment contract and benefits were essentially untrue.

In a statement, Sayed-Khaiyum claimed that under his most three-year contract which was approved by the Board in late December last year, he was paid nowhere near what he alleged to have been falsely reported.

Article continues after advertisement

Amrit says this information has been verified by FBC’s finance team.

“So, the information I am about to give you has been doubled checked and verified by the capable and hardworking finance team of our entity … which comprises of six executives, including our CFO.”

Amrit revealed that Sayed-Khaiyum’s exact total salary and benefits is $387,790.08.

He says the monthly breakdown amounts to $32,315.84.

Sayed-Khaiyum claimed that this amount is incorrect.

Amrit also revealed that Sayed-Khaiyum received a 12% salary reduction which amounts to $14,259.97 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says this was for a period of seven months, from April to October 2020.

Sayed-Khaiyum has admitted to this, saying it was done on his own volition.

Amrit says Sayed-Khaiyum also received Key Performance Indicator and company bonus, and he received $27,671.28 in 2020.

The FBC Board Chair says the big issue is the procurement of the former CEO’s vehicle.

Amrit says a total of $207,470 was paid out from FBC, which Sayed-Khaiyum had also claimed was not true.

Amrit says this is detailed in the receipts provided by FBC’s finance team.

He says the payment was made from FBC to Motorpart Traders, trading as Sakura Cars Limited and this was done in two payments.

The FBC Board Chair says these findings will be referred to the relevant authorities, in order to provide a conclusion for this issue.