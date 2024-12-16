Fast ferry inspection in South Korea delayed

[Source: Goundar Shipping Limited/ Facebook]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji will not send surveyors to South Korea to inspect a fast ferry intended for a company in Fiji, due to political tension in the Asian nation.

MSAF Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki says due to the political situation in South Korea, surveyors will be sent when the environment improves.

The purchase of the fast ferry had garnered criticism from some boat operators in the country, however, Cawaki says they had received the application from the company buying the vessel.

Article continues after advertisement

Cawaki further states that the Minister for Transport has the discretion to approve any vessels that operators want to bring to the country to service the maritime communities.

International media have reported that current and former military intelligence leaders have been detained in relation to martial law moves.

South Korea’s acting president, Han Duck-soo, on Sunday reassured the country’s allies, a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached and suspended from his duties over a martial law attempt.