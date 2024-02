Farmers urged to be innovative

[ Source : Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu calls on farmers to adopt innovation and remain responsive to market demands.

He asserts that agriculture is evolving alongside the world, necessitating farmers to acquire new techniques.

Rayalu motivates farmers and emphasises that success in their farming endeavours requires precision, determination and a belief in becoming the best.

Highlighting the ministry’s commitment to revitalizing agriculture in villages and communities, the Minister encourages farmers to initiate the process, assuring assistance from the government.

During his address to 30 farmers in Ovalau, Rayalu reiterated the ministry’s focus on training programs to enhance farming methods, citing a recent session for island farmers.

Looking ahead, the Ministry plans to conduct further training sessions in the upcoming months.



Communities expressing interest are urged to liaise with local agricultural stations and engage with officers to explore available opportunities.