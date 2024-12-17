Farmers harness new skills

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

A lack of access to training opportunities has long been a challenge for farmers on remote islands like Moala in Lau.

Thus, this changed this month when the Agriculture Ministry brought its Nut Processing and Farm Management training directly to the island.

Forty farmers including representatives from women’s, men’s, and youth groups across Moala’s eight villages, graduated after completing the two-week training program.

Agriculture Officer Semisi Tuikilakila said the initiative marked a significant step forward, as such training is usually held at the Mua Research Station in Taveuni.



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

He explained that many women had previously been unable to attend because leaving their island homes for extended periods was a challenge.

Village elders and Tui Moala Josefa Draunidalo described the program as a blessing for the island.

He said participants gained knowledge from the hands-on sessions and the challenge now was to put what they’ve learned into practice to generate additional income for their households.

The training pointed out the untapped potential of coconuts, often called the tree of life.



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Naroi farmer Viliame Koloa said he now understands the greater value of coconut trees and plans to apply what he has learned.

At the graduation ceremony, machinery worth $70,000 was handed over to representatives of seven villages.

The equipment included generators, drills, saws, electric coconut scrapers and agricultural seeds to support business startups.