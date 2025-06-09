Families urged to lead fight against drugs in rural areas

Family and vanua responsibility must remain at the centre of efforts to combat drugs and narcotics, with renewed attention needed on traditional values, particularly in rural communities.

This was highlighted by Mereoni Marama during consultations on the Counter Narcotics Bill 2026 held in Nabouwalu.

Marama said many iTaukei families, especially within Christian communities, are increasingly becoming victims of drug abuse both as users and sellers due to weakening family structures and social support systems.

She stressed that families and communities must work more closely to find effective solutions, starting with strengthening family values and guiding children within the environments in which they grow and thrive.

“Parents and elders have a responsibility to set the right example and ensure that our children are protected from negative influences.”

Another participant, Amelia Cakau, echoed similar sentiments, saying the fight against drugs begins at home.

She emphasised that parents and guardians are role models, and their language, behaviour and lifestyle greatly influence young people in villages and rural areas.

Cakau added that modern influences reaching rural communities must be carefully managed to ensure they do not undermine cultural and moral values.

Meanwhile, participants also called on the government to ensure wider community involvement in the law-making process, particularly by encouraging more public submissions on the proposed Counter Narcotics Bill.

Consultations on the bill continue in Nabouwalu today and will move to Labasa tomorrow, giving more residents the opportunity to share their views.

