Fallen soldiers remembered

The sincere words “We will remember them” were echoed by servicemen and women at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ at the Sukanaivalu Barracks today as they gathered to pay tribute to the fallen on Remembrance Day, November 11th.

The observance was marked at the 11th hour, a time symbolizing the moment of silence for the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for freedom.

During the ceremony, Major Penasio Maumau, the Officer in Charge of Sukanaivalu Barracks, officiated the event and reminded attendees of the significance of this day.

Article continues after advertisement

“Today marks another important day in the Fijian calendar.At the 11th hour of the 11th month, we observe and come together to remember our fallen comrades. This date is not only significant in Commonwealth countries but is observed around the world in remembrance of the sacrifices made during World War I.”

Major Maumau emphasized the importance of this global observance, noting that the end of the war brought liberation from the oppressing forces of the German army and its allies, a victory that secured the freedoms we enjoy today.

“Today, we remember our fallen heroes who gave everything they had so that we could stand here today in the freedom that they fought for. We stand here today to assure that freedom will never again be jeopardized.”

Remembrance Day was also observed around the country by RFMF personnel, ex-servicemen, families, and loved ones of those that passed on while serving in various missions.