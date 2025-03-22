Fa calls for experienced lawyers in iTaukei institution cases

Prominent Suva Lawyer Isireli Fa

Prominent Suva Lawyer Isireli Fa is urging the government to seriously consider experienced lawyers, especially within iTaukei institutions that deal with sensitive traditional matters.

This after a 30 years legal battle with the iTaukei Lands Appeal Tribunal and iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission, regarding the chiefly tittle of the Tui Nadi.

Fa represented, a group from Narawa Nadi, for over three decades, challenging decisions and appointments made by the iTaukei institutions. Three days ago the court ruled in their favour.

Article continues after advertisement

Fa urges the government to advice its departments to follow the law.

He reiterates that inexperienced lawyers handling sensitive matters as such, leaves a mark on people involved in the process, with significant trauma and pain.

“I call upon, the Minister, the Attorney General to please put experienced lawyers on these cases, not their friends or who they know. We need their best people, so these matters can be resolved in the best possible way and the fairest way”

He claims that simple matters were overlooked, which led to the lengthy legal process.

Fa also commends the vanua for their support by challenging an institution that is traditionally respected and rarely taken to court.

“It’s taken them 30 years but the rule of law will always prevail”

Ratu Asiveni Dawai highlighted that a number of people who fought for the truth did not live to see the challenge succeed. However a few saw the fruits of their efforts.

He expressed gratitude to Fa & company for their patients and support throughout the years.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.