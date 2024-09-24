External exams begin

A total of 19,359 Year 8 students are registered to sit for the Fiji Year 8 Examination across 717 centers today.

Acting Minister for Education Alitia Bainivalu has reminded students that this examination serves not only as a measure of knowledge and skills but also as a testament to hard work and commitment.

She acknowledged that exam preparation can evoke a mix of emotions including excitement and anticipation.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainivalu is urging students to trust their studies and that this examination is just one step in their educational journey.

Assistant Minister Iliesa Vanawalu also encouraged students to trust in their abilities and maintain a calm and confident demeanor during the exam.

He highlighted the importance of resilience and determination, urging Year 8 students to stay focused.

Both ministers have called on parents, guardians and teachers to provide essential support, ensuring that students can concentrate during this critical period.