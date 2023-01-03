Executive positions in LTA to be localized: Tuisawau

Minister of Infrastructure & Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau has today confirmed and reassured that one of his plans is to localize executive positions in the Ministry.

He says there are a lot of talent and skills that are available locally and people who could take up positions in the authority.

“As an incoming government, one of our key areas that we would like to emphasize on is the localization of executive positions and we would like organizations and my ministry to have succession plans in place to develop our local talent, not only in development but also mentoring and ensuring that local talent is available and ease them to an executive position. So that’s the area I’d like to emphasize. ”

He was meeting with staff and board members of LTA at Valelevu today.