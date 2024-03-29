Exciting activities planned for children at Holi event

[File Photo]

Fun activities for children are planned for the upcoming Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s FMF Mirchi FM/Radio Fiji 2 non-stop Holi Masti celebration that will be held tomorrow.

With the aim of ensuring a vibrant and enjoyable experience for the young participants, Mirchi FM Radio presenter Monish Sharma reveals an exciting lineup of events and contests.

“So for youngsters, apart from chautal, we have jogira and an interesting program lined up before the day, and there will also be quiz competitions related to Holi, and we will be giving our prizes as major prizes, like a mountain bike, so if you are coming along, you can win this bike.”

Moreover, organizers have announced a special quiz competition centered on Holi, offering participants the chance to test their knowledge about the festival.

The event will be held at Damodar City Car Park from 3 pm to 8pm.