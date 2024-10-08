Excitement builds for Fiji Day

As anticipation builds for Fiji Day, individuals and businesses have intensified their preparations for the 54th commemoration of the nation’s independence.

The excitement is evident in businesses who have started to retail items for the celebration, while individuals go above and beyond to demonstrate their patriotism.

Suva Retail Association President, Jitesh Patel says a wide variety of items are available for Fijians to choose from in the market for the celebration.

Suva Retail Association President, Jitesh Patel

“If you walk around town, a lot of shops have Fiji Day windows wrapped up, because of competition the prices are very down we can get t-shirts for $10 and that is a good price.”

S Nagindas’ Suva Branch Assistant Manager, Preeteka Prakash says the increase in demand from consumers has heightened competition among retailers.

S Nagindas’ Suva Branch Assistant Manager, Preeteka Prakash

“Fiji Day … other shops the competition for other shops like our t-shirts and kids and Sulu’s are all finished we’re just ordering in some more for the t-shirts for the company.”

Jacks of Fiji’s Suva Branch Brand Manager, Rahul Kumud says they have observed that the excitement for Fiji Day this year is unlike previous years.

“Our hype this year has been really spectacular okay as you can see behind me okay customers are really flowing in because of the wide variety of ranges we have got in store.”

Jacks of Fiji’s Suva Branch Brand Manager, Rahul Kumud

As Fijians prepare to celebrate their 54th year of independence from colonialism, they have united to celebrate multiculturalism that thrives in Fiji.