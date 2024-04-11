Eid is a time for family: Bainimarama

[Source: FijiFirst/ Facebook]

The FijiFirst Party Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama, extend his warmest greetings and best wishes to every Fijian celebrating Eid-Ul-Fitr.

He says wherever you may be, they hope you have a memorable and joyous time with friends and family.

Bainimarama believes Eid is a time for family, friends and the community to honour the love that our sisters and brothers of the Islamic faith share with their communities and the world.

Article continues after advertisement

He stresses that as united people, we take great pride in our multiculturalism on this day and every day.

The former Prime Minister emphasizes that as a country, we welcomed Easter a week ago; we celebrated Holi last week, and today we celebrate Eid.

He says that being able to do this with respect, tolerance, and understanding makes our country unique in a currently divided world.

He wishes families a happy, joyous, and festive Eid.