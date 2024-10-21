Efforts to address skills gaps in civil service

The government is stepping up efforts to address critical skills shortages in the civil service through a series of targeted recruitment, training, and development programs.

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada highlighted this measures during a panel discussion organized by Pacific Polytech.

Rokovada says these measures aim to bridge gaps in key areas of the public sector, enhance service delivery, and retain skilled professionals.

The PSC Chair says the government’s strategy centers on identifying essential skills gaps within the civil service and recruiting qualified candidates with the expertise needed to fill these roles.

“Ministries will invest in long-term workforce planning to cultivate key skills internally and promote succession strategies to fill skills created through retirement or loss of skills created through retirement, promotion and exiting of civil servants. Continued partnerships and collaboration with educational institutions and professional organizations will help match skills gaps with learning curriculum that will ensure that learning is practical and applicable in the service.”

Rokovada adds that the government will invest in internal workforce development, ensuring that existing public servants have access to training and career growth opportunities.

He adds that the government is taking decisive steps to strengthen its public service workforce by establishing the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service.

Rokovada says the institute will play a pivotal role in addressing the critical skills shortage across the civil service by focusing on upskilling, reskilling, and leadership development for public servants.