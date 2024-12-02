Year 8 exam results expose performance gaps

The 2024 Fiji Year 8 Examination, while recording a 69% national pass rate, has highlighted a persistent disparity between urban and rural student performance.

During his ministerial statement on the Provisional Results, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro revealed that urban students outperformed their rural counterparts, achieving a 71 percent pass rate compared to 66 percent.

He says this trend has been evident in the past eight years, with a decline in 2022.

The 2024 results also reveal disparities among different ethnic groups.

While Indo-Fijian students achieved a 73 percent pass rate, iTaukei students recorded a 67 percent pass rate, and Rotuman and other students fared better, with 76 percent and 78 percent pass rates, respectively.

“The 2024 provisional year examinations over the last eight years, and this included, but not limited, the curriculum challenges. The curriculum did not align well with student needs and interests and local context. And we take heed of the call by the Honorable Prime Minister, there is a need to review the curriculum of the Ministry of Education. The high student-teacher ratio, the overcrowded classrooms, can reduce individual attention and support for students.”

Radrodro says the highest national pass rate for the Fiji eight-year exam was achieved in 2024 and also in 2019, which is 69 percent.

Radrodro says the fluctuating performance is due to several factors, including curriculum challenges, high student-teacher ratios, overcrowded classrooms, and inadequate foundational skills in mathematics and literacy.

The Minister expressed concern over the low pass rate in mathematics, averaging 41% over the past three years while English recorded an average pass rate of 70 percent over the last three years,

He says the Ministry is reviewing teaching content and exam papers.

“We are working on reviewing the teaching contents and also the mathematics paper accordingly. So I wish to assure this August House that the team from the Ministry of Education are collaboratively working together to improve year 8 results. An ongoing review of the curriculum will be conducted to ensure it is relevant it is aligned with the needs of the 21st century fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills among our students”

Radrodro says the Ministry is considering reintroducing technical and vocational education and training from Year 8 or 9 and reviewing the “no-repeat” automatic progression policy.