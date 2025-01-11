Workshop to boost literacy standards

Teacher training workshop held at the Fijian Teachers Association hall in Suva.

A ‘Literacy Access Teacher Training workshop,’ aimed at improving literacy standards in Fiji, has been launched by the Fijian Teachers Association in response to recent reports highlighting concerns over the Pacific’s literacy rates.

The workshop is supported by the United States Embassy in the country.

FTA Youth Coordinator, Kelera Naqera, emphasized the importance of empowering teachers to enhance classroom teaching and literacy delivery.

“To help raise the standard of literacy in our country, especially now that we’ve seen that reports have come out that our literacy level in the Pacific, in terms of rating, is not good.”

The workshop, fully funded by the U.S. government, is part of the AXS Scholarship Program and spans three weeks.

While the program is open to all teachers, regardless of union membership, it has received strong interest, with about 200 primary and ECE teachers registering for the training.

The first session in Suva has concluded, with follow-up workshops in Rakiraki and Nadi scheduled for the coming weeks.

Naqera says the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to improve the education system and raise literacy levels across the region.