Ministry warns against levying of enrollment fee

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

The Ministry of Education has warned teachers to refrain from levying an enrollment fee on students who have opted to join their school in the next academic year.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says they have received numerous complaints against primary and secondary schools that have charged enrollment fees.

He says this is especially true with students transitioning from primary to secondary school.

Radrodro says every fee has been paid by the government through the free education scheme, and anyone found charging a fee will be dealt with accordingly.

“I believe the teachers are aware of it, even the representatives of the Ministry of Education in all divisions around the country, that there is no fee for enrollment. I would like to confirm that this is not allowed by the Ministry of Education.”

Radrodro urges everyone to work together to support inclusive education and emphasizes the significance of collective commitment to achieve the common goal.

The Minister reassures the Coalition Government’s commitment towards the holistic development of children through education, empowering them to be responsible citizens and contributing to the socio-economic progress of the nation.