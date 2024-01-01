1,700 teachers await transfer outcomes

[Source: UTRGV]

Over 1,700 teacher transfer applications have been received by the Ministry of Education for the upcoming year.

The Ministry states that they are focusing on placing teachers in schools that align with their subjects.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca says some schools may not expect the return of certain staff members, as the decision on teacher transfers is final, and educators will move to their newly designated schools.

Kuruleca also stresses the importance of strategic teacher deployment.

“So I have to find a school that can take you. And then we have to worry about your grading, whether you’re an assistant teacher, VP, AP. So then that. Then the subject combination. Then where are you going to stay? What if you have children? Where do we consider you and your children? So it’s not an easy task.”



PS Education Selina Kuruleca

Kuruleca says teachers approved for transfers will commence their academic year in new schools.

“Get ready to pack and then in the New Year you move to your new school. So that was well received in many regards, because then it also gave closure to the children, which is really important for us before the teacher goes on to another school, particularly for our primary schools.”

Students and teachers are expected to return to classes on 29th of this month.