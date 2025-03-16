Drug trade a public health concern, says Tudravu

The impact of the drug trade is not just a criminal concern but also a public health issue.

This was highlighted by Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu while addressing officers from the Operation Sasamaki Northern Division team at Naweni Village.

He reminded the officers that the drug trade destroys lives, and it is the police’s responsibility to protect communities from the harmful effects of illegal substances.

Tudravu also emphasized the continuation of the ongoing anti-drug operation through December, aiming to disrupt and control the supply chain.

“When you know that you are being called, because we know on the ground that there are things that need to be done to manage or control or disrupt, you move further and it’s beyond the expectation of your command or the people. When we are talking about drugs now, we are talking about lives and death.”

Tudravu reiterates that the fight against drugs is an urgent priority, and he stands firmly behind the police force in this critical battle.

The Police Commissioner also praised the dedication and sacrifices of officers, acknowledging the challenges they face, especially with limited resources.

