Drug cash missing from Police Station

An internal investigation is underway at the Nadi Police Station over allegations of missing money that were seized during a drug raid earlier this month.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sakeo Raikaci says a team of officers from the CID Headquarters were sent down a few weeks back to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged missing exhibits.

FBC News understands that $19,000 in cash is missing.

Raikaci further states that under the direction of the Director CID, all elements from the internal processes of the handling of the exhibits and those involved or responsible with the care of the exhibits will be looked into.