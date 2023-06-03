Drua sails to historic quarter-final in wet Suva

[Source: Super Rugby Pacific/ Facebook]

Hundreds of Fijians witnessed history today as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua qualified to its first ever Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final.

In just its second season into the competition, the Drua gave fans a win to remember in wet, rainy and cold conditions, beating the Queensland Reds 41-17 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Mick Byrne-coached side just needed a win for this match after the Blues beat the Highlanders 16-9 while the Brumbies defeated Rebels 33-17 last night.

Article continues after advertisement

This gives the hosts a clear passage irrespective of the Force and Chiefs game result tomorrow.

The Drua showed its intentions of winning early in the match when flyer Selestino Ravutaumada charged down a Filipo Daugunu kick just meters from the tryline to score.

Caleb Muntz added the two points as Fiji led 7-0 five minutes into the match.

The Reds instantly answered back just two minutes later from a line-out set-piece, exploiting the Drua’s weakness in containing a rolling maul and Ryan Smith went over.

James O’Connor kept his cool despite a loud crowd to level the scores.

The Drua went ahead again in the 17th minute from a well-worked phase of play inside the Reds 22.

They spread the ball wide sensing the overlap on the left and robust centre turned winger Kalaveti Ravouvou went over at the corner.

It was tit-for-tat rugby as the Reds answered back in similar fashion to their first try, this time with Fraser McReight sneaking through.

A penalty later saw the visitors lead 17-12 after 28 minutes of action.

A missed penalty by Frank Lomani could’ve narrowed the scores but they made up for it minutes later when Vilive Miramira collected a loose ball from an Iosefo Masi chip.

The scores were locked 17-all the break.

It was an explosive start to the second half as the Drua took the lead with a converted penalty by Lomani.

Things got better for them as try-scorer McReight was shown a yellow card for cynical foul as the Drua build relentless pressure.

After being ruled held up in the 49th minute, the Drua eventually found their way over the line through the experienced Flying Fijians prop, Mesake Doge.

The home side led 27-17 with less than 30 minutes to play.

Jubilation sparked in Laucala Bay when Tevita Ikanivere pounced on an overthrown line-out to extend Fiji’s lead with a five pointer.

Lomani nailed the conversion as the Reds trailed by more than two converted tries.

It was a dramatic last 20 minutes as celebrations were shutdown when a try by substitute Etonia Waqa was disallowed due to obstruction.

The Reds struggled to get out of its own half given the Drua’s steady defense but they managed to get through the boots of McDermott.

The results were put beyond doubt with less than 10 on the clock as the departing Joseva Tamani burst through from halfway for a runaway try which was converted by Kemu Valetini.