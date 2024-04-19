Sell-out looming for Drua games

Ground is all set for Drua's home game

Less than 2000 tickets remain for the Fijian Drua games in Suva today.

The games featuring for both the men’s and women’s teams is likely to have the biggest home crowd support for this season.

With the HFC Bank Stadium capacity sitting at 15,000, the only tickets remaining are those for the grass embankment.

The grandstand and cement embankment are sold out.

With only hours to go, the hype in Suva has also reached another level as the Drua merchandise is flying off shelves as fans rush to buy them to show their support.

Akash Narsey, Marketing Manager at Jack’s Fiji, says there is a lot of buzz in Suva regarding the Drua game this evening.

Narsey mentions that the hype of the Drua match is boosting sales.

“There’s a lot of excitement, there is lots of interest here. There is a huge hype here and stores are buzzing. You see many people walking around in their Drua shirts, a lot of it from our stores which is great to see.”

The Fijian Drua women plays Western Force at 4.35pm in the Super W semi-final, while the men play the Hurricanes at 7.05pm.

If you are unable to attend the matches, both games will screen live on FBC Sports.