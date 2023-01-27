Dr. Reddy resigns from parliament

FijiFirst Party Member of Parliament, Doctor Mahendra Reddy, is no longer an MP.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has given notice that Dr. Reddy’s seat is now vacant pursuant to Section 63(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Ratu Naiqama confirms that the former Minister for Environment during the FijiFirst government has resigned from parliament effective yesterday.

There is no mention yet of the reason for his resignation.

FBC News understands that FijiFirst candidate Penioni Ravunawa is next in line to replace Dr. Reddy.